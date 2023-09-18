Mr. Donald Sears' Sept. 15 letter to the editor, "History repeats," is not quite accurate.
My family fought in the Confederate Army proudly to support their state (Virginia) and their county (Clarke) for the economic and political woes of the time. They were farmers but were not “duped” into serving!
The War Between the States does not begin to compare with the idiots that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6th! Maybe Mr. Sears was duped into his information!
Tim Weir
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.