I was so sorry to read in the May 5th Winchester Star that another proposed apartment and townhouse development called Prosperity Gardens may be coming to Commerce Street. Exactly what Winchester needs; another apartment and townhouse development. So it was a downer after reading that, but after reading on in the paper I saw Dwight Allen's excellent Open Forum commentary, "Winchester is becoming a blivet." Instantly my spirits were lifted. For finally, I'm seeing someone voicing their concerns for what is happening to this lovely city. The very thing that has been worrying me for the last six months. Yes, sir, Mr. Allen, you made my day!
Yes, I remember reading the March 17th article in The Winchester Star listing just five of the biggest projects ongoing in the city. Reading that instantly brought to mind my biggest concern — the proposed Winchester Grove development to be built on Valley Avenue where the Elms Motel used to be. Just imagine the traffic and congestion that's going to come about when that project is finished in about five years.
A very fine gentleman from Northern Virginia joined me at the First Presbyterian Church here in Winchester about five years ago. He told me the reason he came here was to get away from the growth, traffic, congestion and sprawl. I wonder how he feels to see it happening now?
I'm anxiously looking forward to see if more of our citizens will be voicing their concerns about our city's growth proposals as Mr. Allen and I have done.
Edward Touchstone
Winchester
