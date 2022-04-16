Every year on April 22, Earth Day occurs. While some celebrate the event day, you should be asking yourself: What can I do to participate?
There are hundreds of ideas out there and here are some that are simple and can have a single-day impact as well as weeks and years of impact.
Plant a tree or several; plant flowers for bees to use for pollination around vegetable gardens; catch rainwater in barrels to use later; carpool to work or school or events or even grocery shopping; use public mass transportation instead of your personal vehicle if possible; plan your vehicle use for shopping trips for groceries or dry goods shopping to occur less frequently; rethink or start recycling for your household or work; switch from a gas mower to an electric mower; use compost for fertilizer as opposed to chemical fertilizers that harm the environment; adopt a roadway for litter pickup to keep harmful trash elements out of our waterways; teach your children about the methods and projects you are doing to help save the environment and get them involved in all the projects and programs you are involved in.
You might say that I’m only one person and it won’t make a difference, but if you think about the 112,000 people in Winchester and Frederick County alone, it can and will make a difference if 10, 20, 30% or higher participate!
The planet, country, state, county and city are counting on you! Participate and then celebrate your success!
Rich Sankovich
Frederick County
