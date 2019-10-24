In 2004, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office sought for a man to "Stand in the Gap."
As an accomplished "Top Gun" narcotics undercover officer and supervisor, who has instructed hundreds of police officers throughout Virginia, "Big Al" Allen Sibert was a wise selection to lead the Northwest Regional Drug Task Force North end Team, as well as the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.
The Kiwanis and Ruritan clubs entrusted their "Office of President" to Allen in recognizing his exemplary leadership and community service. His Top of Virginia Regional Chamber nomination for Citizen of the Year is a highlight of the character of this man.
Allen's commitment to social conservatism, sound fiscal management, and the priority and safety of its citizenry is what Frederick County still embraces.
Therefore, I am proud to endorse Allen Sibert for Frederick County Sheriff!
