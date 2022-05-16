Winchester has changed a lot since I graduated from James Wood in 1996. In fact, it’s the fastest growing area in Virginia, according to ODU’s State of the Commonwealth Report.
In many ways, the population growth has been good for the local economy, though the cost of living has definitely gone up. Local governments now face difficult choices about funding public services, including education, with tax money.
America’s aging population is affecting the Winchester area, too. Notice the number of retirement and age-restricted communities developing. The city has been ranked among the country’s top places to retire. When you consider the U.S.’s declining birth rates, balanced with Winchester and Frederick County’s population growth, which includes so many of the young people in our schools, you’ll see that funding education is a worthwhile investment for us.
If you are in the hospital or living in one of the local retirement communities, the chances are good that many of the medical workers who care for you will be graduates of local schools, having received some of their training in our schools’ elective courses.
But our quality of life in Winchester isn’t limited to science and technology careers. The downtown area is thriving with history, tourism, and retail. The education our kids receive in schools here is part of the foundation of our community.
When we invest in education, we invest in Winchester’s future. It seems expensive, but you don’t have to venture far to see how much it’s really worth.
Star Friend
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.