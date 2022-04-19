On April 13, supporters of public education learned that for three supervisors (Josh Ludwig, Douglas McCarthy and Blaine Dunn), county roads are more important than the education of 14,000 children and more important than the livelihood of 2,400-plus Frederick County Public Schools staff.
They all voted in favor of "Scenario C," which will reduce the school operating budget by $2.1 million. Why? Because of "competing interests" like transportation and road work needs. Let’s not forget Mr. Dunn mentioned improvement to roads that are in Winchester City at that meeting. Those funds are needed for new CTE positions; incentives for special education teachers and assistants, speech therapists and behavioral therapists; and the “Grow Our Own” FCPS graduate incentive.
A simple call to county finance director Cheryl Shiffler revealed that after the county sets aside $35 million of unassigned funds, there would still be $6 million unassigned that could go towards road improvements and fund the needed fire and rescue positions. Why is the county being greedy and punishing our children and their teachers? We need to retain our staff, not lose them to surrounding counties. The supervisors need to open their eyes!
Amy Williams
Stephens City
