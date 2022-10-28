It is my honor to encourage you to vote for Stuart Eiland to join the Winchester School Board this November.
As an educator and a lifelong member of this community, I have seen up close the commitment and passion for education that are necessary for effective service on the Winchester Public Schools School Board. This commitment and passion, along with a desire to work collaboratively with the Winchester City Council and Winchester Public Schools leaders, have resulted in generations of successful, impactful management of our schools.
Stuart Eiland possesses the qualities of commitment, passion for education, and integrity that will enhance this legacy. His history of volunteerism in Winchester and Frederick County Schools is evidence of those traits. While pursuing a demanding career, he found time to volunteer in his children’s Frederick County schools.
When I became principal at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary, I saw that a citizen volunteer, Stuart Eiland, showed up at school once a week to enthusiastically share his love of reading with students — and along the way, listen to them as they shared their school work and projects with him as he provided encouraging responses.
Now that I am retired as principal, my fervent hope is that the legacy of community citizen leaders working together to ensure that our city’s children will receive a world-class education will continue.
Vote for Stuart Eiland to help ensure that happens.
Nan Bryant
Winchester
