As a teacher in public education for the past 25 years, I have always valued integrity and sincerity in my students. Unfortunately I’ve found those qualities lacking in too many politicians.
Candidates tend to shower us with sound bites regarding their concern for public education, particularly around Election Day. Unfortunately they often forget these pledges until the next election cycle comes around.
I feel we now have the opportunity to elect a state senator who has a unique perspective on education issues and who will back up what he says with action. Ronnie Ross is a classroom teacher who knows the difficulties educators encounter on a daily basis and has made education the centerpiece of his campaign.
He supports adequately funding our schools and improving the teacher salaries to attract and retain the best possible educators. Ronnie advocates not only on behalf of teachers, but also for the issues that matter so much to our students, including affordable housing and health care. Ronnie has pledged to work to address these concerns in the General Assembly, and I believe he will.
Ronnie has a wealth of experience that he is willing and able to put to work for the benefit of the 27th District. I hope he is given the opportunity to do so on Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.