I have known Richard Bell for years, particularly since 1996 when I moved to Winchester. He always seemed to be working for the community. This work was as a volunteer and in elected office. It was on environmental matters, school issues and city infrastructure. We need public servants like this. Elect Richard Bell to City Council.
Tyson Gilpin
Winchester
