Ever wonder what qualities make a good leader?
Vision, inspiration, strategic and critical thinking, interpersonal communication (which basically means being empathetic, actively listening and building productive relationships), understanding your strengths and flaws by being authentic and self-aware, having an open mind, being able to think outside the box, being flexible, adaptable, responsible, dependable, patient, and always knowing that there will always be room for improvement from the top down.
Do you think our current Board of Supervisors are made up of good leaders?
In looking at the many opportunities the Board of Supervisors have had to vote on issues affecting the residents of Frederick County, I would say no.
Every decision the board has voted on has not had the 2035 Comprehensive Plan in mind. Do the board members need a refresher? Whether it’s underfunding our public schools, striking the fourth high school from the capital improvement plan, selling the old Aylor school at a fraction of its value to the detriment of the taxpayers, this board has not been acting in the best interest for all residents of Frederick County.
They are not behaving as good leaders or good stewards of our tax dollars when all of their votes have been short sighted, and their lack of empathy shows.
Nov. 7 can’t come soon enough. The chairman at-large position, Gainesboro, Back Creek, and Opequon districts are on the ballot.
We have a choice for better leadership, and if you agree with me, make a plan, bring a friend, and vote.
Sonia Marfatia-Goode
Frederick County
