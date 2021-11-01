I am writing today in support of Ellen White for the Red Bud District’s seat on the Frederick County School Board.
I am a parent of two daughters in the Frederick County System. I am also an employee of the district, formerly as an instructional aide and currently, as a substitute teacher. Mrs. White is exactly who we need representing and supporting our students, parents, teachers, and staff.
In getting to know Mrs. White, I am so impressed with her drive to be informed. She has met with school administration, current and former School Board members, and community leaders. Additionally, she has walked through every neighborhood, knocking on doors and engaging with her soon-to-be constituents. She doesn’t shy away from hard questions, and expresses what she stands on intelligently and passionately. Also, she is truly coming to this role with no political agenda or baggage. Having two young children herself, her perspective is that of a parent, a professional (she is a full-time nurse), and a concerned community member who wants the best, and most responsible, education for our students.
In a world where partisan politics threatens to pit everyone against each other, Ellen White is a breath of fresh air. She is solely concerned with the needs of Frederick County students. Please vote Ellen White on Nov. 2nd!
Jennifer Volkmann
Frederick County
