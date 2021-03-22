This is in response to the March 20 article, “Did 3 Frederick supervisors attend meeting illegally?” Regardless if the meeting is legal or illegal, it’s a spreading of misinformation. In the newsletter promoting the event, the words “David LaRock has decried many of Sovine’s decisions on sex education with elementary school kids…”. As an elementary teacher in the county, I just want Mr. LaRock and the supervisors to realize that Family Life Education is a state curriculum. All children within the state learn the same Standards of Learning. Parents are allowed to preview all curriculum materials and opt his/her child out of any instruction that they wish. So, I am just curious how this is something Dr. Sovine is promoting? This is just more proof that Mr. LaRock and some of our supervisors twist things to meet their agenda to paint Dr. Sovine in a bad light to the public. I am not sure why they feel the need to continually attack the schools when there are other issues in the county. Let’s think about that come November when some of these seats are up for reelection.
Christine Barr
Frederick County
(3) comments
Insurrectionist Dave Larock hasn't gotten a bill passed in years. He isn't doing his constituents any good. It's time for him to be retired.
You failed to mention that the House of Delegates refused to enter your "Family Life Education" book into the record deeming it pornographic. Your only point is that the entire state educational system is out of step with parents and no one is supervising it. I know a teacher who was fired for refusing to teach homosexuality's to 4th graders out of that program - and no I won't expose who. That person is working again.
more false info from sparkey. as the lady said in her comments, parents have the option to opt out their kids if they prefer they stay ignorant to life. heaven forbid they grow up clueless and hate filled like old spark
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.