I read with interest The Associated Press Article, "Fed up young climate activists: 'Adults aren't listening.'"
I recognize the frustration and powerlessness that young people are feeling today because of climate change. As a boomer, I feel that my generation has been far too slow to engage on this issue. But I can offer young people this comfort: their high election turnout has kept the senate in the hands of the Democrats who passed more climate legislation in 2022 than was enacted in the previous 30 years!
Powerless? Nope. Not when they vote.
Now Republicans need to decide if they still want to be relevant 20 years from now — and then engage on climate change too.
Chris Wiegard
Chester
