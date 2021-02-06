Election story not going away
For the next 2- and 4-year cycle, the story of the corruption of the vote is not going away. The hundreds of testimonies of cheating and of fake ballots will remain in the news. And more and more people will realize they have been played by the media and the politicians. The illegal administration is showing by their choices of incompetent people that America is in decline economically, and in the world as a protector of nations. And mainstream media who orchestrated this fiasco will give ground to the new alternative media. Those who censor speech but not child porn will be rejected for new businesses that espouse freedom.
The tipping point will be when honest Democrats say enough to corruption. This is not my America and join with conservatives to reform our elections and election process. No more ballot box stuffing, but honest elections to elect honest leaders. No more politically correct speech, but honest debate of what is best for the country. No more of “my feelings are hurt,” but “this may be hard, but we can do it.” We can help the world by telling them to follow our lead, rather than take their problems on our shoulders.
David Sparkman
Frederick County
(50) comments
In a poll conducted by the Media Research Center (MRC), 1 in 6 Joe Biden voters surveyed said they would not have voted for Biden if they had known about one or more of eight news stories.
The eight stories used in the poll were about Biden or Donald Trump. Three of the topics were negative about Biden, including his son Hunter Biden’s email scandal. Five of them were positive about Trump.
This indicates that people may not be getting important information that would help them decide which candidate best reflects their values. The MRC poll showed that 17% of Biden voters would have changed their vote—enough to change the outcome of the presidential election.
Suppressing information like this can lead Americans to make decisions that they don’t actually agree with—the opposite of how a healthy democracy is supposed to work.
The Media Research Center: founded by a bozo named Brent Bozell, a nephew of William F. Buckley and a noted Trump critic who turned 180 degrees after Trump's nomination. The MRC is an anti-scientific, anti-climate change fossil fuel supported oligarchy of privileged swine and resurrected dittoheads funded by Exxon Mobil and Robert Mercer. Its watchdog style embraces the back stabbing tactics of the Swift Boat literary assassins and was described by Brian Montopoli in the Columbia Journalism Review (2005) as "propaganda clothed as critique".
Hard to imagine a less appropriate reference to the Sparkman letter or to characterize voter's abhorrence of the failed dictatorship attempted by our delusional, despotic & psychotic Former President for Life. Readers mesmerized by the gooey slime of MRC and its ultra-right excreta might be well advised to forego politics entirely and focus on some other avocation, perhaps raising conspiracy squawking parrots or online critiques of the false claims and deceptions, martial law advocacy, and propaganda of the Fox channel 'My Pillow Guy'.
Thanks for all the comments. Good people, both Republicans and Democrats, understand that we are slipping into tyranny, with rule by Executive Order. Our response to the virus is overkill. And as usual, our government isn't telling us the whole story, while distorting the news for their political benefit. Fortunately, Cyber Security experts are piecing together the story of hacking going on during the election. Most of the hackers were foreign. You can see some of the logs at http://www.meltlab.com/VoteForAmerica/China%20attack%20on%20US%20Election.pdf
How quickly we forget that Trump likely got writer’s cramps from signing Executive Orders and your statement on the coronavirus is beyond ignorant. I would suggest you ask the over 450,000 families who lost fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, grandparents, and children to this terrible disease if they believe the response was an overkill. At least we have someone in the WH who is competent.
The election was not stolen. 81 million voters decided they preferred Biden to Trump. That’s how an election works in a democracy. You know what a democracy is don’t you Mr. Sparkman? It is a precious treasure that Trump Trash and other criminal thugs tried to overthrow on January 6th at Trump’s urging.
Be an adult. Get on with your life. Crawl out of Alice’s perverted Wonderland and sick rabbit holes of lies and conspiracies. It didn’t happen. Trump lost the election. Stop being childish poor losers and grow up.
I made a mistake. Same mistake I often make. I read and watch news with a skeptic's mind. I often assume everyone does. My mistake. Democrats tend to be lazy thinkers. Democrats look for confirmation of their beliefs. And when they find it, they stop thinking for themselves.
Democrats are so messed up, that they no longer know right from wrong. They just do as the Party tells them.
Another example for the Democrat dolts -
"They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears."
In other words, the social media companies engaged in censorship of only pro-Trump and anti-Biden opinions and news.
Let me help our slow-witted Democrats -
"They got states to change voting systems and laws..." by going to court and having unethical judges illegally change voting laws. Only the state legislatures can do that. You wouldn't know that from watching CNN, MSNBC, etc....
This "vast, cross-partisan campaign" was actually the collusion that took place to rig the election. You all need to start thinking for yourselves. There are all sorts of acknowledgements in the article. Of course, the perpetrators of the steal say they were doing God's work. To say otherwise would be to admit to the crime. For 4 years all we heard about was collusion. And now we have someone admitting to collusion and the idiot Democrats think it was a good thing. Obviously, Democrats have no moral compass.
@Bernie - "And now we have someone admitting to collusion and the idiot Democrats think it was a good thing. Obviously, Democrats have no moral compass."
[thumbup]
I can really feel the unity! Socialist are off to a good start to heal the divide. lol. Welcome to the Divided States of America. Buy a gun!
Maybe you should arm yourself with a book instead of a gun. You know, learn about things before you shoot at them.
Do to others as you would have them do to you
You really have to leave it to Ole Sparky. He desperately wants to be taken seriously, but fails every time he tries.
The foolishness of assuming this was a corrupted election is risable. If Dems had wanted to rig an election, why wouldn't they have made more headway in down-ballot races? "oh, that's jus' them bein' clever"... But it's not.
Sparky here is so desperate to see his fallen golden idol rise to prominence that he himself was at the Capitol on the 6th. Don't believe me? Ask him yourself. He claims the participants of his bus trip got hit with tear gas. The only place they deployed tear gas was the Capitol. He and the participants from Frederick County have videos and pics. This is how Sparky's stepchildren knew he was at the Capitol and why they reported it to the FBI.
Any more to add, Sparky?
I hear his Clarke County pal has been indicted. Oh, the martyrdom!
I'm not sure if Sparky knew Thomas Caldwell. I do wonder if Edward Hemenway from Winchester was on the bus organized by Wiley's assistant Susan Schick. David Sparkman was on that bus.
David is correct...the story here is not going to disappear in the next few years. This will make the story of Watergate and Richard Nixon’s disgrace seem quaint in comparison. There is SO much that has yet to be uncovered, but our very own comment’s section ace detective Bernie Mac has been kind enough to source a wealth of great information about the actual steal that WAS stopped, and it’s all laid out in a great article in Time and he has provided a link here as well but to save you some time, here it is again! It's extremely important to know what actually happened. You won’t find this info on Lou Dobbs (oh...guess you wont find anything on Lou Dobbs anymore....)
https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
Did Bernie Mac actually read the Time article that he thinks shows corruption to give Biden the win? I find that a lot of pro-Trumpers just throw stuff out there without knowing the content or facts. Here is a direct quote, and my take away from READING the article: “ ...a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted.” Sounds to me like this was a good thing...
Don't ask them to read anything. Headlines are enough for our raging Q sqwad.
Rig an election! That’s too funny 😂. Actually, Bernie, no one had to bother as there were enough smart voters-almost 81 million-who decided Trump was an incompetent dolt and voted him out of office by voting now President Biden into office. It’s as simple as that.
Why we were where we were. Yoy.
This "vast, cross-partisan campaign" was actually the collusion that took place to rig the election. You all need to start thinking for yourselves. There are all sorts of acknowledgements in the article. Of course, the perpetrators of the steal say they were doing God's work. To say otherwise would be to admit to the crime. For 4 years all we heard about was collusion. And now we have someone admitting to collusion and the idiot Democrats think it was a good thing. Obviously, Democrats have no moral compass.
Bern was working overtime today. Learn what words mean and how to use them.
How hard would it be to conduct an election as resistant to tampering as, say, treasury certificates or savings bonds? One might have to concede that voter ID would be necessary for the security of the state, so be it. Voters would receive a ballot receipt with a unique serial number which they can turn in to their own political party to recheck that their vote was duly registered. Abolish the Electoral College, apply mathematical formulas to prevent gerrymandering, and restructure representation to reflect populous states compared to Nevada and the Dakotas. Duplicate or fraudulent votes would be virtually impossible and evident for everyone to see. There! Problem solved!! Once you get Republicans out of the way . . .
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Looney tunes [tongue_smile]
Here's some possible help for ya: “These are people who have chosen hate and ideology as a drug of choice to numb the pain of underlying issues and grievances, and so we treat this the same way we treat addiction,” said Myrieme Churchill, the executive director of Parents for Peace. A father co-founded the group after his radicalized son fatally shot a U.S. soldier.'' Good luck!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/02/05/desperate-families-are-seeking-groups-that-deprogram-extremists/
You know, Mr. Spock, the David Sparkman’s of the world are a truly sad lot. They believe all the “stolen election” nonsense simply because Trump shrieked it enough times starting before the election. An organization big enough to sway almost 8 million votes is something we would all notice. The Sparkmans of our country have elected to stay in a world of fantasy, lies, corruption, and conspiracies. This is the truly sick world of Alice’s perverted wonderland. Because they have cloaked themselves in this sickness, it must give their life purpose which is even sadder.
I will say it again: Grow up. Ne adults. Accept that in an election one candidate wins and the other loses. Trump lost the election that wasn’t even close. The people spoke and made their wishes clear. Are you crybaby Republicans telling almost 81 million Americans that their vote doesn’t count? You bunch of whiners are no better than the Burmese military. You tried to overthrow an election but failed miserably. Democracy is better than that.
Bernie and Time Magazine agree!
Democrats have already said enough to corruption. The Stacy Abrams of the world and her organizations and organizations that have followed her are fighting that very corruption. It’s called Republican Voter Suppression. Mr. Sparkman is either unaware of it or elects to ignore the racist activities of the Republican Party. I would lean to the latter.
Are the kids playing that violin I hear in the background? Your statements are empty-- hot air filled with "alternative facts." There is nothing here, just a vast conspiracy including republicans, judges, election officials, intelligency communities, even Fox news, who have all come together to break up your little white supremacist sedition party, boo hoo you. Maybe you'd like to find the NK boat that delivered the fake ballots in Maine and take a ride.
There is a detailed article in Time magazine about the collusion that took place throughout America in order to steal the election for Biden. Big media, big tech, big corp, corrupt judges, corrupt politicians all colluded with big Democrats to rig the election against President Trump.
https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
"rig"? Or protect our country? Thanks for a sensible link. "They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it. And they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endures."
''On March 3, Podhorzer drafted a three-page confidential memo titled “Threats to the 2020 Election.” “Trump has made it clear that this will not be a fair election, and that he will reject anything but his own re-election as ‘fake’ and rigged,” he wrote. “On Nov. 3, should the media report otherwise, he will use the right-wing information system to establish his narrative and incite his supporters to protest.” The memo laid out four categories of challenges: attacks on voters, attacks on election administration, attacks on Trump’s political opponents and “efforts to reverse the results of the election.”
March 3....this guy predicted it all following the election!
So, I get it now: resistance to autocracy is "corruption" to you guys. wow. ''Protecting the election would require an effort of unprecedented scale. As 2020 progressed, it stretched to Congress, Silicon Valley and the nation’s statehouses. It drew energy from the summer’s racial-justice protests, many of whose leaders were a key part of the liberal alliance. And eventually it reached across the aisle, into the world of Trump-skeptical Republicans appalled by his attacks on democracy.''
I think these people deserve a medal, don't you Bern? ''At the same time, Democratic lawyers battled a historic tide of pre-election litigation. The pandemic intensified the parties’ usual tangling in the courts. But the lawyers noticed something else as well. “The litigation brought by the Trump campaign, of a piece with the broader campaign to sow doubt about mail voting, was making novel claims and using theories no court has ever accepted,” says Wendy Weiser, a voting-rights expert at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU. “They read more like lawsuits designed to send a message rather than achieve a legal outcome.”
In awe of how the facts get twisted and misread. Truly this was enlightening, Bern, thank you! ''The best way to ensure people’s voices were heard, they decided, was to protect their ability to vote. “We started thinking about a program that would complement the traditional election-protection area but also didn’t rely on calling the police,” says Nelini Stamp, the Working Families Party’s national organizing director. They created a force of “election defenders” who, unlike traditional poll watchers, were trained in de-escalation techniques. During early voting and on Election Day, they surrounded lines of voters in urban areas with a “joy to the polls” effort that turned the act of casting a ballot into a street party. Black organizers also recruited thousands of poll workers to ensure polling places would stay open in their communities.''
@Bernie - As you can see, Leftists love them blue pillzzz. Reality doesn't faze their narrative...
Spock is a certified Democrat cult member. He believes everything they tell him without question. With absolutely ne critical thinking or reading between the lines. He is a fanatical useful idiot. He will follow the party straight to heII.
This from the same guy who only two days ago is quoted "The only people around here spewing QAnon conspiracy theories are all Democrats. Democrats are just dumb enough to believe anything they are told."
Literally unbelievable. The radical right troglodytes have lost all credibility.
Please explain how those two comments are in consistent. I'm dying to hear it.
This is a TERRIFIC article and source that is quite factual and proves everything that Spock has told you. Apparently you just perused the headline, Bernie, because this article is your worst nightmare. PACKED with details. A great read....
“They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it. And they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endures.“
I think Bernie and the other trogs have suffered severe oxygen deprivation by twisting and scrunching all those lines they are reading between right around their necks. Now I've got some blue pillzz to go take and put on my shroud of hypocrisy. Too funny
This is the simplistic thought processes that a goat would exhibit...
If the Dems really wanted to rig an election, why did they make it marginal in so very many states? And what about down-ballot races?
Is it really that hard to realize you supported a trash candidate and just can't get over it?
Let me urge STAR's readers to review the Time article for themselves, for as Mandy Patinkin (as Inigo Montoya) famously said "I don't think that word means what you think it means!" This is not an article about collusion but clearly about co-operation and sacrifice for the preservation of our freedoms. "For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President . . .Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain . . . in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy."
It truly requires a perverted sense of reality to see voices for decency and democracy coming together as collusion and electoral larceny. Welcome to life in the bubble of radical right philosophical insanity.
You say "co-operation", I say collusion.
You say "organized coalition of operatives". I say conspiracy.
You say "assault on democracy". I say "halting the bureaucratic oppression of the people".
NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO:
Assaulting the Capital is not "halting bureaucratic oppression"
Erecting gallows and exhorting the crowd to hang the Speaker of the House is not "halting bureaucratic oppression"
Smashing into offices, destroying records and confiscating trophies is not "halting bureaucratic oppression"
Shrieking lies about certified electoral events and attempting insurrection with brazen power grabs and false proclamations against duly elected officials is not "halting bureaucratic oppression"
And killing a capitol police officer is not "halting bureaucratic oppression"
More than Al Qaeda, more than ISIS, those anarchists belong in jail. These are radical insurrectionists who attempted to destroy the longest living democracy on Earth and install a tyrannical ultra right dictatorship in its place. These people, and all those apologists who defend them, should be profoundly ashamed and must face justice.
Sounds like a dictionary is a good gift idea for Bernie. Words matter. Learn what they mean, not how you "interpret" what they mean personally to you.
An awakening into their minds, and it's more disturbing than I thought. Who taught them to twist words into such a knot?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.