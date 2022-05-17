Do electric vehicles reduce carbon footprint? This question was posted by an author in a recent Open Forum. I read the commentary with great interest and quite frankly came away with no real answer to that question. The opinion seems to only discuss “spinning reserve,” which really doesn’t answer the question asked.
I did some research myself to find an answer to this question and here’s what I discovered. Google “Beyond Tailpipe Emissions Calculator.” You will find a very interesting active calculator where you enter a specific vehicle and a zip code. Then, the calculator produces a specific electric cars “total” (total emissions include both tailpipe and upstream emissions) carbon dioxide output as it relates to a fossil fuel car. You will notice from a chart, that an electric vehicle can save from 100% to 400% of carbon emissions.
William Meier
Frederick County
