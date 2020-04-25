I am an embarrassed Republican that isn’t surprised that some of Trump’s supporters protested at the Wednesday Virginia Legislative Session. Trump has sent some very mixed messages regarding COVID-19. He has even publicly stated that he should have been a scientist.
Because Virginia, especially Winchester and the Lord Fairfax Health District, have been doing relatively well in terms of COVID-19 case reports and deaths, these Trump supporters think the restrictions are unnecessary. This is due to unconscionable ignorance regarding the importance of the many necessary measures needed to control the spread of the virus. There may even be some people who don’t care about those whom the virus mainly affects, namely the elderly and the medically vulnerable. Maybe in the eyes of some, a culling of the herd, a sort of survival of the fittest, is not all that bad. After all, many of those who have died were previously costly to society.
I am thankful that our governor is a physician who understands the painful measures that need to be put into place to control a pandemic. I am thankful for the way Valley Health System, doctors and dentist offices and many businesses have put into place the necessary measures to control the spread of the virus. You have done the right thing even though your bottom line has been affected for the good of your community.
I am also thankful for those on the front line and those workers whose income has been affected.
