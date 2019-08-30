How grateful we are to be part of a most supporting and giving community.
This past Saturday, Aug. 24, Emmanuel United Methodist Church had its annual yard party and auction — and it was a great success.
This was by God's blessings and the generous support of local businesses and individuals who donated their time, talents, gifts, and service. We thank also the singing group Higher Power.
God is good, and we thank you.
