On Nov. 30, 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Bill, which required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers. This was in the "Today in history" section of The Winchester Star yesterday.
I just read that Virginia does not require a waiting period for a firearm purchase. What good does the Brady Bill do in Virginia? If it had been in effect, those people who were murdered in cold blood at Walmart might be alive today.
I read a bit on this, and it seems that it is an issue between federal law and state's rights. If Virginia and other states would be willing to allow the enforcement of the waiting period and background checks, many innocent people might still be alive today. Think about it.
Ruth Folger
Stephens City
