Thank you, to Mr. Barry Creek — Trex's vice president of manufacturing — for your response to our appeals for relief from the unhealthy conditions created by the noise from your plant.
I am very surprised and encouraged by your stated commitment to this community and to being a good neighbor in it.
I believe that you will be good as your word and work to bring relief to our neighborhoods.
I’m wishing you the very best of luck and God's speed to a successful resolve of the situation.
Thomas Malony
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.