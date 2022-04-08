Dear readers and Frederick County Parks and Recreation:
I have reviewed the age brackets for the Apple Blossom 10K on your website.
For some reason the age brackets are in five-year increments to the age 60 then a 10 year bracket to age 69, a five-year bracket age 70-74, then from age 75 and up is one bracket.
Could this be changed to five-year brackets to age 90?
This would increase recognition for older runners.
This is a race, end the racing discrimination!
"You don't stop playing because you grow old — you grow old because you stop playing."
Thank you for your consideration of my plea.
Janet Hughes
Frederick County
