Mr. President, during your presidency we have watched inflation exponentially increase to the point where normal, working-class Americans are struggling to afford quality food. To add to our hunger pangs, the cost of gasoline to power the same vehicles that transport us to work and back every day has reached over $4.00 a gallon.
Our 401(k) plans and investments have also taken a plunge in an unstable market due to the mixed messages from your administration.
But as the saying goes, stuff rolls downhill. We now have counties in Virginia following suit in an effort to price gouge all Virginians. I’m referring to the ludicrous Frederick County Personal Property Tax on the very vehicles we paid taxes on when we originally purchased them. We pay personal property taxes twice a year to the county tax office for the privilege of owning property.
But hold on to your hat, this year brings a new surprise. Look at your semi-annual tax statement and you’ll see the assessed value of your vehicles has gone up to compensate for the shortage of new vehicles, and the increase in used car prices, so I was told. I own a 2019 Honda Civic, and this year’s assessed value is more than the new purchase price in 2019. In fact, all of my vehicles (and yours) assessed tax is more this year while we simultaneously deal with record high inflation.
Governor Glenn Youngkin, please stop the mad practices of excessive taxation on all, honest, hardworking Virginians.
David Eddy
Winchester
So where will the state and localities make up the loss of personal property taxes?
