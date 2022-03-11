End the madness, Putin
Mr. Vladimir Putin, there was a time I had a semblance of respect for you. This was during the time you seemed to be working with the world in a peaceful sense.
I see differently now, considering what you have done to the people of Ukraine.
Your threats and actions have demonstrated to the world that you may have sanity issues.
Perhaps you should step aside from your ambitions of world conquest. It will never happen.
Are you really considering mutually assured destruction (M.A.D.)? There are no winners in such a scenario. Take your finger off the button and let us all live in peace.
The Soviet Union couldn’t take Afghanistan and you won’t take Ukraine. How does it feel to be compared to Adolf Hitler?
Leave innocent, peace-loving people alone. World conquest is not for you.
NATO is not a threat to you unless you threaten it.
Destruction of this entire planet is insane, and your threats and actions bring questions to the whole world regarding your mental state.
Your own people don’t want this war. Come back down to Earth and see how beautiful it is. You have the power to bring peace back to the world so do the right thing and stop this needless incursion. Stop the death, suffering and needless destruction now before things get out of control and ends our way of life for everyone on this beautiful planet.
James Michael Lorenzo Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.