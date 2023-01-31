Frederick First hereby formally endorses Bill Orndoff for Treasurer of Frederick County. Bill has represented the citizens of Frederick County for over 37 years, and we can think of no better candidate for treasurer. He is an incumbent who has our respect and appreciation. It’s the person that matters, not the political party.
On behalf of Frederick First, I would like to thank everyone for all of the support, kind words, donations, and those who have helped us gather the signatures we needed to be candidates on the ballot on Nov. 7. We believe political parties have caused a divide in our country, and they should have no place in our local affairs. All of our candidates and supporters truly believe it is the person that matters, not the party. Frederick-First.com
Gary Oates
Frederick County
