Joe Crane and I have attended church together for over 20 years. I have known him to think clearly, articulate well, and dedicate time and energy to conservative issues.
Joe consistently shows concern for others in our community, donating his resources willingly.
Joe's military and business experience qualify him to lead others. I endorse Joe for Supervisor of the Gainesboro District in Frederick County.
Kristine Wright
Berryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.