Please turn out and vote on Tuesday for Kevin Kenney in the special election for the Gainesboro seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
He served as the Gainesboro planning commissioner for several years and did an outstanding job. He has been engaged in the county budget process and attended every meeting so that he is up to speed when elected.
We need someone like him who will hit the ground running.
Dwight Shenk
Frederick County
