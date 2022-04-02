Enjoyed article on 6888th
Kudos to Sharon Dixon and Judy Humbert for their historical research on Annie Turner Finley Baltimore of Winchester, who served with the all Black WACs 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion overseas during and after WWII, and to Brian Brehm for his well-written article informing readers of the 6888s accomplishments.
Thank you for another testament to the “Greatest Generation.”
Barbara Lockwood Gore
