Thanks to Brian Brehm for his report making some comparisons of COVID-19 to the "Spanish" flu of 1918 and for quoting good advice for avoiding COVID-19. However, there were a couple of things left out.
One of the reasons the 1918 flu wasn't covered much by the news media was that we both Allied and Central Powers counties of WWI didn't cover is to keep spirits high in their countries. Spain, as a neutral country, did report it.
The outbreak of the 1918 flu was almost simultaneous in March and April of that year throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, all with military personnel.
Note that current attempts to label COVID-19 as "Chinese Flu" based on saying the 1918 flu originated in Spain are simply wrong and poorly informed.
I look forward to seeing more of Brian's reporting.
