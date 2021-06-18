I want to recognize the high quality of your professional photographers. Their work consistently expands upon the daily happenings of so many diverse events and activities. I have asked for the support of your journalists many times in writing articles for a community non-profit organization of musicians of which I am a member. Those who have written articles about our concerts and programs by putting our stories in print have always represented us well. Many times neighbors and friends mention that they read about our programs with interest.
It has only been since I have started a serious hobby of learning the art of photography that I have given the same attention to your photo-journalists. I realize that they have a sincere and serious commitment to events that give our towns their personality. Additionally, the photographs stand alone in telling so many stories.
I am sure each photographer is valued. Still, I want to recognize the particular work of Jeff Taylor. He covers a lot of ground in a week's worth of issues. Thank you to Mr. Taylor and the rest of your photo-journalist staff. They are very fine artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.