Well, it finally happened in my hometown, Berryville. The statue that has been in the Church Street courtyard for so many years is now a part of the “do away with all things Confederate" movement. Most people never paid attention to it or even knew it was there. Now the small amount of citizens, most who are not native to Berryville or Clarke County, want to have it removed. Why? It has not caused a problem until now. Look the other way! I can’t believe these “changers” go by the courthouse everyday.
Now that the issue has been placed in the Board of Supervisors' hands, they are going to appoint a citizens committee to handle it so they won’t have to! When are will our leaders, federal, state, and local start saying, ”No! Enough is enough!” No one can change the past. I am proud of my heritage, but some want to keep theirs and do away with mine. Enough damage has been done!
(4) comments
According to the 1860 census prior to the start of the Civil War, 47% of Clarke County inhabitants were enslaved peoples. That monument symbolizes that had those men have been successful, 47% of Clarke County would have remained enslaved.
Had we lost the American Revolution, would the British have allowed the traitorous colonists to erect memorials in front of their courthouses?
Yes! If all them uppity people out there would stop being offended over this statue, Tim would appreciate it greatly. He is a patriot for America, but also for the Confederacy. He can't differentiate between an armed rebellion and a moonlit cotillion, but he knows he has been told to wrap a part of his identity to a statue that never represented him or the country he stockpiles arms to rebel against again!
It's time to admit the mistake, remove them to a more appropriate place with context, and move on. Why the obsession with a second-place trophy in a two-horse race?
Tim, you may find comfort in the fact that you can erect as many statues as you like, honoring all the people you find worthy, at your own home on your own private property not being kept up by the tax money collected from all citizens. Unless of course you live in an HOA restricted community. In that case, you’re screwed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.