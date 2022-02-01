Enough with the ‘code phrase’
I recently patronized a business establishment that prominently displayed a “code phrase” that is a vulgar comment on our current president.
I told the person behind the counter I was offended by the display of this bumper sticker on the checkout counter. I also stated this slogan does not convey the love that Jesus tasked us to show each other. The response I received was “I understand.”
This business establishment has lost my business. I urge all people who profess a faith tradition that holds love of neighbor as a key tenant of their faith to avoid businesses that display this “code phrase.”
We can certainly disagree with civility on current issues without code phrases, which disregard our commitment to our faith traditions.
