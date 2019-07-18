I want to publicly thank the staff at Envoy of Winchester for the excellent long-term care they provided for my mother, the late Creola Gray. Mom had become fall-prone and could no longer live by herself.
She was at Envoy for rehabilitation following each of three hospital stays, so Envoy was a natural place for her to go. When we were in the process of relocating her to North Carolina, Mom decided that she did not want to leave the Winchester area. That was the beginning of an eight-year stay at Envoy.
Mom never realized how much she missed being around people. Mom became a fixture at Envoy, and Envoy became a second family to her and to us! Although she was confined to a wheelchair, she managed to get around. Often you could find her at the Nurses Station watching what was going on, playing bingo, or playing dominoes with Ross and Doreen. She enjoyed Karen coming every week to perm her hair and enjoyed April painting her fingernails! I am sure Mom’s stay at Envoy added years to her life. Envoy helped Mom enjoy her autumn years.
The care that Mom received as a resident of Envoy was exceptional. It comforted me, as an only child living away, that I received phone calls any time there was a health shift or a medication change. When Mom had to go to the Emergency Room, before we could travel to Winchester or while en route, we received phone updates.
Mom occasionally received physical therapy to help her maintain various functions, to be able to feed herself, etc. We knew Mom was loved when Ruby, Karla, Jackie and Sharon came to the visitation at Jones.
My wife and I thank our friends at Envoy for the care they gave Mom and for embracing her and us as family. May God bless you all for your kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.