The Biden administration recently announced that it will suspend a federal rule that bars higher levels of ethanol in gasoline during the summer and will allow widespread sale of the 15% ethanol blend (E15) that is usually prohibited between June 1 and September 15. Once again, the Biden administration will implement a measure that imposes an unduly heavy burden on people living on low and/or fixed incomes.
Ostensibly, E15 can safely be used in all cars, trucks and SUVs from 2001 on; and those model years represent more than 90% of vehicles on U.S. roads. However, many low-income wage earners and senior citizens on fixed incomes can no longer afford to purchase used vehicles, much less new vehicles, for which prices have recently increased dramatically. Hence, they struggle to keep older vehicles in running condition. Because ethanol burns hotter than gasoline, engine parts could be damaged in older cars.
Might the widespread sale of E15 over the summer be a veiled ploy to eliminate older vehicles sooner than they might otherwise wear out? Further, in today’s economy, with inflation running rampant, what are low-income wage earners and senior citizens on fixed incomes supposed to do for transportation when the engines in their much older vehicles burn out sooner than otherwise anticipated?
Margaret Myer
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.