Everything’s coming up roses
I am writing this because it seems like all the news we hear is bad news. I personally found this is not always fact, and I would like to share a personal pleasant experience.
This past Sunday after I left church, I stopped at a local grocery store. I had checked out and stepped to the counter to bag my groceries when I noticed a lady and several young children bagging their groceries. When I finished and walked past them to leave the store, one of the boys walked up to me and handed me a bouquet of beautiful long stemmed roses. I think I said something like, “Can I pay you for these?” He replied, “Oh, no ma’am, just have a great Sunday.” For a while I felt speechless, but I think I said, “Thank you, you do the same.” If not I would like to say it now, and “God bless you,” and God bless the adults in your life for teaching you this valuable lesson! It meant more to me than I was able to express.
Margaret Fauver Frederick County
