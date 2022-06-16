Wow — That is a reference to The Winchester Star's June 11 article, "Frederick supervisors appropriate only part of school operating budget."
The subject matter found in that article should amaze everyone with the amount of drilling down for support information (data) to support the changing of categorical figures provided to the Board of Supervisors.
It seems that the Board of Supervisors doesn’t have much, if any, trust in the elected School Board and the current school superintendent.
Remember, the Frederick County citizens elect our School Board. This is micro-management down through the School Board, the school superintendent and ultimately through the school system's financial staff.
Wow. It seems there continues to be lack of trust by some members of the supervisors and School Board. Isn’t it time to find a more trusting environment between all parties?
Basil Clark
Frederick County
(1) comment
That trust will probably come back in the front door as soon as the incumbent Superintendent walks out the back door. The best news in recent months is that Sovine is campaigning hard for jobs elsewhere.
