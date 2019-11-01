As a lifelong resident of Winchester, I view our local political scene as one of bipartisan cooperation, respect, and recognition of experience. Partisan politics, in my opinion, has no place in our local elections, but rather an examination of the individuals seeking office, their integrity, work ethic, and experience is called for. It is in that light that I write to support Will Gardner for Clerk of the Court for the City of Winchester.
Cut from the same cloth as his predecessors, the late Michael Foreman and recently retired clerk, Terry Whittle, Will exemplifies the qualities needed in such a position. His 16 years in that office have instilled in him the necessity for excellent customer service and respect for the office that he now seeks.
His extensive experience and training as Deputy Clerk, his rapport with the staff and residents of Winchester, and his commitment to the legal statutes and up-to-date maintenance of records stand out as indicators that Will is willing and able to meet this new challenge.
Those that know Will would point to his family values, his ties to the community, his public service record, and his temperament toward others. While these are all true and important issues, it is Will's experience that stands out. His abilities are the reason Will is the correct vote on Nov. 5. Experience matters to me. It should matter to you.
