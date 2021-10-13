Richard Bell has served our country and community in so many ways for a long time, beginning with his service in the Navy. Upon moving his family to Winchester in 1997, Richard embarked on a very successful business career and began to volunteer, serving on numerous local boards including the School Board and City Council.
I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Richard professionally and personally on many fronts, business and community-based. I have seen the great things Richard and his business have done renovating, preserving and restoring buildings turning them from dilapidated structures to beautiful, functioning income-producing properties. He and his wife, Sarah make great business and life partners as many of these buildings are their personal projects.
I served on the Top of Virginia Chamber Board with Richard. His service was sterling, ultimately becoming the chair of the board. Richard has been a driving force on the Green Circle Initiative, served as board president of Preservation of Historic Winchester, and chair of Winchester/Frederick County Economic Development Committee. Richard transitioned from the School Board, where he was very involved in the site selection and construction of the new John Kerr Elementary School, the transformation of the old John Kerr to the Innovation Center, and planned redevelopment of Frederick Douglass School.
I support Richard Bell for reelection to City Council as he is a proven community servant and leader and friend. Experience matters.
Harry Smith
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.