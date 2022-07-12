The following is in response to Terry Isham's commentary of July 11 by fact-checking some of the fossil fuel industry propaganda.
Having just returned from Greenland at the beginning of this month, the glaciers there are melting about six times faster in this century than they were at the end of the 20th century, accounting for over 40% of sea level rise worldwide just from Greenland.
CO2 was scientifically proven to be a greenhouse gas in 1859. CO2 is, of course, vital to life, but so is water, and one can drown from too much of it. It has never been proposed to eliminate CO2 (which would be impossible). About twice as much CO2 is entering the atmosphere than nature can absorb. The goal is to reduce CO2 enough to prevent further increases and, hopefully someday, allow nature to gradually reduce CO2.
So why is the fossil fuel industry so desperate that their propaganda falsely claims that addressing climate change is an attack on capitalism, industrialization, and democracy and that solar and wind are disastrous to the environment? Probably due to competition since, for example, the average cost to produce a megawatt of electricity from coal is $108, gas $60, wind $43, solar $36, and nuclear $167.
David Goodwin
Frederick County
