I am disappointed in The Winchester Star for choosing to publish Lisa Callahan's Open Forum article on February 23. By allowing these false narratives of wide spread and unsubstantiated election fraud to continue when there has been no evidence is damaging. Isn't that what fueled the Capitol insurrection? We need to move forward and work together on major issues that face us as a country. Turn off Fox News.
Katharine Brown
Boyce
What videos? What “other” evidence? There are been lots of court cases in Georgia all thrown out or deciding there was no evidence. In fact, these counties are so disgusted they are now suing Trump’s operation to recoup their expenses in defending their appropriate, fair, and secure elections.
Let’s talk about the young contractor doing his job, his correct, honest, and appropriate job when some ignorant idiot with an iPhone videoed him doing his honest, appropriate, and correct job and screamed “fraud.” This young man lived in terror as his life was threatened by a bunch of ignorant idiots who believe anything.
And this is your “proof?” I would really like to know what is missing in your lives that you so cling to the lies of a man-child, incompetent dolt, a sociopath, a narcissist, a pathological liar, a racist and bigot, a sexual predator. A man responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands. Someone who loved the trapping but not the work, is so stupid he wanted to drop nuclear bombs into hurricanes and thought drinking bleach would kill the coronavirus.
The lies created by Trump is the only way to protect his fragile ego and you are simply pawns to his little game. He’s a liar. There is no stolen election. 81 million Americans wanted a different president.
Oh,if Biden is illegitimate and the government is illegitimate be sure to return your relief check to the treasury. You wouldn’t want to be tainted.
If the Leftist are so confident, why not let it go to a trial? We have video and other evidence conclusively showing the Georgia election was illegally stolen that would convince any jury. So the leftist effort is not to prove their case in court, but tp prevent it from getting before a jury. We all know Al Capone was not a criminal, not a mobster, not a murderer because he was never convicted of such crimes in a court of law. The truth is that Capone was very good at buying off judges and juries and silencing witnesses. We might conclude that the DNC has mastered such techniques as well.
And who do you suppose is holding this back? The leftists who control Georgia politics? The leftist Georgia governor? Rather than worry about Georgia, how about YOU LET US ALL KNOW WHO WAS PRESENT AND WHAT WAS DISCUSSED AT THE MEETING AT THE CALDWELLS IN BOYCE THAT THE FBI QUESTIONED YOU ABOUT. It will all come out eventually. Why not give us a hint early?!?!?
Did everyone notice Conservative’s source is “Fox Business News.” 😂. This is a truly unbiased source. 😇
Ahh, another fan, just like LesLIE.
Why do you care what Biden wants to spend? Trump already put us in a terrible national debt.
This is what your new POTUS is doing. Costing the taxpayers more money. https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/biden-on-day-1-scrapped-trump-rule-that-helped-us-save-160-billion-report
Dont even need to read your cut and paste...because i already know it beats using charity money raised for Vets being used to pay “adult” film stars’ hush money!
If this gets posted, then my previous attempts to post another email to our state reps is getting censored for some unknown reason?
This video is why we need to have a forensic audit in VA as well as many other states.
Why is there so much resistance against a forensic audit?
Would not a forensic audit prove if we had a free and fair election?
https://twitter.com/OANN/status/1365146374136733696
You’re being rejected for using a well debunked source. The winc star hasnt elevated its standards yet on what can be posted, so you’re still allowed to post bunk garbage here so long as it isnt profanity or the name of the WWII leader or party of Germany.
😂. I could think of a few more choice descriptions.
Ms. Brown, Trump followers have morphed into a cult following no different from the nuts who follow QAnon. There was a half hour where I was trapped next to one of these cult members. Regardless if the argument of a fraudulent election is found to be false, they seek another rabbit hole in Alice’s mad wonderland.
For example: I said over 60 court cases, over 80 judges, and the Supreme Court said there were no cases, no evidence. The next rabbit hole is believing that None of those 80+ judges would look at “all the evidence.” I could see the desperation in this person’s face.
These people are “believers” and their whole life and identity is wrapped around these lies and conspiracies.
Trump is a very small man who feeds off the energy of these cult members. The sad part is that he dislikes these people. He’s been know to say that his followers are morons. He’s been known to ridicule the Evangelicals who fawn all over him. Can these people be “saved?” I don’t know and, honestly, I no longer care.. However, there is no doubt in my mind this bunch will be the first to rush the bank trampling the elderly, young mothers with strollers or whoever is in their way to cash the coming $1400 relief check from an “illegitimate” President.
Haven't you heard? Fox "news" is now a leftist mainstream organization....they go to Q stations now. So it will get worse.
It takes very little to trigger the low-information voters that the previous president claimed to love.
AKA, "stupid rubes I don't want in my house or touching me". Those guys he takes money from?
To borrow your phrase, "He's not the President anymore".
