To the residents of Winchester and Frederick County:
Your outpouring of love and support after the loss of husband, dad, brother, and grandfather, Mr. P. Wendell Dick, has been overwhelming. Your online condolences, monetary donations, positive tributes, flowers, visits, and cards have been most appreciated. Wendell loved this community and the ways in which you have honored his LEGACY is humbling for our entire family.
To the Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, we salute you.
To James Wood High School, Millbrook High School, Sherando High School, and John Handley High School, we thank you for your love and support.
May God richly bless this community and its families.
With heartfelt appreciation,
