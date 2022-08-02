Recently, I attended a celebration of life for my departed friend Dr. David Carter Blanton. When Pastor Roberson opened the floor up for comments, I found myself speechless as my emotions remembering our life growing up overcame me.
David and I were what I might define as Rust Belt friends (friendships that survive all lapses in time). As young boys, we became friends on Doc Sherman's field located on Sherwood Avenue on our sandlot baseball and football field emulating our favorite pro sports teams. On that day, he became my quarterback and helped me establish a strong moral and ethical path in life. He demonstrated strong leadership skills by keeping a bunch of unruly kids in line by enforcing etiquette.
As a young man, I remember David being interested in topics such as futuristic vehicle designs, space travel, and medical science. As an adult, he continued his thirst for knowledge about new research and technology improvements. A brilliant person with a sense of humor who was grounded and could fit into any social setting.
Many of us remember his dentistry practice, but his real contribution was his unselfish personal contributions to community charities. David loved his family, community, and his country. In his final days, we never got to say goodbye, but I guess that was how it was supposed to end. He was my Quarterback, and I was blessed to be part of his life. Until we meet again my friend.
Bruce Rappaport
Front Royal
