Farmers should be partners on climate solutions
Thanks so much for publishing on your website The Associated Press article, “Rural voters ‘in the trenches’ on climate, leery of Biden.” This piece is so relevant and insightful to the unfortunate politicization of climate change as a topic.
As a climate activist, I am very aware of the role that partisan tribalism has played on climate change. Rural residents have largely moved beyond calling it a “hoax” — because they are seeing climate change with their own eyes. But great suspicion remains of liberals who are trying to craft solutions to the threat.
One thing that is critically important is for farmers to share the benefits of the effort to address climate change. Just as urban citizens find it exciting to have access to electric vehicles that are cheaper to fuel up, so must farmers be rewarded by legislation like the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which would reward farmers financially for following best practices of regenerative farming by giving them access to payments from carbon credit markets.
Too many rural residents feel like bystanders for climate change — potential victims for the droughts and floods, but on the sidelines while the money is handed out. Instead, farmers and foresters could become partners for solutions.
In the Virginia Congressional Delegation, Abagail Spanberger, Elaine Luria, Rob Wittman, and Jennifer Wexton have all sponsored this bipartisan bill, which has already been voted through the Senate by the whopping margin of 92 to 8. Ask Ben Cline to sign on. It is time farmers become partners for climate solutions.
