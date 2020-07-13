Fat chance
To respond comprehensively to Charles Uphaus’ July 11 Open Forum (“Flattening the Curve”) might require the entire Star Op-Ed page, so I’ll limit my examples to just two. First, he alleges we have far outstripped other countries in total deaths and cases. What he must not realize is that this country has nearly 330 million people, trailing only China and India in total population. And if you think China’s virus numbers are accurate, I’ve got a bridge to sell you. Statista.com (https://www.statista.com/statistics/1104709/coronavirus-deaths-worldwide-per-million-inhabitants/) ranks the U.S. 7th in COVID deaths per million population, and if New York’s numbers were eliminated (nursing home patients there say thanks, Governor Cuomo!), the U.S. would drop even further.
Second, he blames President Trump for the deaths of 130,000 people from COVID-19. If you believe that number (CDC says that number represents persons who died WITH the virus, not OF it), then you need to dig a little deeper. The CDC’s own website (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/COVID19/index.htm) projects “expected deaths” in the U.S. from all causes, and as of July 10, it showed the US was at 105% of its expected deaths based on 2017-2019 data. Doing a little math, that means about 65,000 more deaths so far this year than recent experience would project. So, if the President is responsible for 130,000 COVID-19 deaths, then Mr. Uphaus must agree that Trump should also get credit for 65,000 FEWER deaths from all other causes, including heart disease, cancer, etc., correct? I know, fat chance!
Phil Kelly Lake Frederick
(4) comments
States like Florida and Texas went all-in on Trumps message that this was a Leftist hoax to tank his reelection and they reopened everything in spite of expert’s advice (Putting profit before people’s health) and look at them now. Europe has reopened but the US is banned because of the failed leadership on this disease. Your dear leader, “Q”, only just this week wore a mask in public....by his own admission because of his vanity and the fact that he’s tested daily (others health around him be damned). He’s a complete moron and a lying con man, and a growing 60% to 70% of us can see it clearly, in spite of the web they keep trying to weave.
Phil, We have to remember this is an election year. The Left has only offered up a barely functioning elderly Joey Biden as their candidate.
It's mid-July, they're desperate: The Dems have a dementia-riddled frail man as their only 'hope'; The Dems have no VP selected; The Dems are using COVID to keep Joey Biden away from people, microphones, interviews, and of course -- debates! (Nevermind that COVID didn't stop the protests and rioting.)
Gone are the angry Leftists demanding 'gun control.' Gone are the Leftists complaining about global warming...whoops! I mean 'climate change.' Gone are the Leftists demanding equality for 57 different genders. Gone are the pro-illegal alien supporters and defenders of DACA. They're laser-focused on getting Trump any way they can (all other accusations failed).
Now the blame-Trump routine is focused on COVID, and all deaths are Trump's fault -- this is how the Left operates. There is no science to this nonsense, but that's the Left. And the Left has brought the racially-charged violence and destruction has been brought to the forefront as a means to win back the Black voters who left the Dem-plantation for President Trump.
The Left believes that they have Biden-in-the-bag. Remember, "they thought she would win." So, to be sure Joey Biden can get the needed votes, the Left has pulled all stops: Setting up mail-in ballots to ensure fraudulent election results voting for "D". Also, Conservative censorship has been ramped up in the social media platforms. Online conversations, ads, memes, videos, and opinions are being silenced if they are pro-Trump, and oppose the Leftist ideology. (The sheer volume of cancelled YouTube and Twitter and Facebook accounts is very telling). Election interference???
With the Left pushing mail-in ballots to vote for our next President because of the fear of COVID, it seems very apparent that the Left will do anything so that they win. Even if it means that the only way that demented ole Joey Biden can be elected is through fraud and corruption. Proof of voter fraud and election tampering is already taking place.
But America is watching! Americans see how fake the 'news' is. Americans are tired of being bullied, lied to, defrauded, and treated unfairly. This is how President Trump won his first Term. And even more Americans have woken up to the Left's lies, violence, and far-left radical nonsense. America is watching, and the little group of Leftist radicals are getting their due: arrests, recalls, and revenge are always sweetest when the thugs and radicals are served justice. Federal crimes aren't the same as local misdemeanor crimes. And the DC swamp -- the cleaning has only begun: John Durham's investigation is closing, with indictments to come...
Brace for impact, Phil. The Lefties are going to be more unhinged than Americans have ever seen before.
It's a dark and angry swamp you live in. If you believe in even one lie you spout, it's sad. If you spout it knowing they are lies, you are...shall I say? "deplorable". She was right about that, if nothing else.
"per capita" might help explain the deaths to you. While Gov. Cuomo is culpable for the nursing home debacle in his own state, nursing home deaths across the country account for a large percentage of deaths in this country. Remember Washington state?
