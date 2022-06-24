The Fredrick County Board of Supervisors doesn’t have any problem approving more development but has a problem approving a school budget.
They don’t tell people to leave their children behind, but they should because now we are losing our great superintendent. Dr. David Sovine was not just a good superintendent, but a great one. He moved the Frederick County schools to new levels.
I am happy for Dr. Sovine, but extremely sad for our school system.
I sincerely hope when the elections come around that we can elect a Board of Supervisors that is more pro-schools than anti-schools.
Carolyn Williams
Frederick County
