Fed up with ‘climate change deniers’
I’ve tried to be tolerant of Bernard Swope’s frequent climate change denial right wing propaganda, but in his latest letter to the editor he falsely claimed that climate scientists are “faux consensus scientists.”
For over 30 years, I helped to provide IT support for a major group climate of climate scientists and found them to be honest, hard working people, trying to find out the truth; who do not give not politically, predetermined, alleged answers.
Swope and other climate change deniers cherry pick projections which didn’t turn out to be completely correct.
Although Malthus was not completely correct in his 18th century famine projection, his writings were used to allow 1 million Irish to starve to death in the 19th century.
In the late 1960s, I took Erlich’s college class on population. His projection did not take into account how rapidly, many countries have been able to reduce their population growth.
Climate change has already reached the point of being confirmed by the data.
The only “politically manufactured” statement is Swope’s concluding statement that “we have no control over climate,” when in fact we do, if we act instead of deny.
David Goodwin Frederick County
(1) comment
Just one question that I have found is most effective at putting this "climate change" effort to rest. "Where were the factories, automobiles, airplanes, and yes indeed, cows, when the last Ice Age began? What human efforts would have stayed its progress or prevented its natural cycle from occurring?
What "Climate Change Deniers" is not that there is a naturally occurring cycle of the earth's climactic temperature. What science has NOT demonstrated is that there is any significant evidence to demonstrate that human intervention has either caused or will stay this normal event.
What the evidence does make clear is that liberals have endeavored to hijack this natural cycle in order to facilitate their agenda of Marxist control and power over every aspect of American lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.