Got home tonight, Tuesday January 5, and sat down to read The Star. I didn't get past the editorials before it became clear that liberals will never stop their attacks on those that see things differently.
After reading Michael Rea's anger-ridden open forum directing insults toward anyone not agreeing with his opinion and categorizing all those that voted for President Trump as too stupid to recognize the seriousness of COVID-19 almost everything that has been said out of context. Were Mr. Rea to look at the overall impact of shutting things down on the physical and mental health of those left untreated as many others have acknowledged it would be clear that this disease, although very serious, is one we can and will manage to defeat.
I took a deep breath and tried to move past the anger, hate toward others that think differently.
The very next [letter to the editor], "Just go away," submitted by a regular contributor William Fuller, was so full of anger, disrespect and self-righteousness it made me wonder why the Democratic Party doesn't put a muzzle on him.
After four years of phony, unsubstantiated charges by his party against a sitting president, millions of wasted dollars that could have helped so many needy Americans and a do-nothing Democratic Congress, he is hurling insults at the President of the United States and the millions of us who supported him.
Please rethink your editorial policy.
(20) comments
Baa, Trump sheep going wild and people still support him????????
And to whom are you referring? If you think Trump is a clown, the word is a little too kind.
Clown!
You Trumpkins are so easy to bait, this is almost becoming a hobby. If it helps to provide relief from the trauma of yesterday at the Capital, it is good. You identify with a sick, mentally unraveling man. As far as I’m concerned, you’re as guilty as he is.
The Trump cult really made a mess of the Capital yesterday. Now the only difference between us and a banana republic is that it is too cold to grow bananas here.
[thumbup]
Just wait, it won’t be long before a changed climate will support the growing of bananas here.
Talk about bad timing! Skip, after what we all witnessed yesterday and for that matter what we all witnessed and warned about for four years, we are no longer interested in hearing how aggrieved the people on the right are after losing the election for President. Snap out of it! You are delusional and no more aggrieved than any Hillary supporter before you. He lost, he is the loser, and the members of your party are going to finally pay a price for aiding and abetting the insurrection of yesterday.
I'm with you, Skip Harkness. They will find out in the months to come.
Yes, a lot of good will be done in the months to come including the possible $2000 to a desperate country. Well, Mr/Ms Blondie will you return your check because it was issued by an illegitimate government and President? Now, now, one must be true to your sick alternate reality of lies and conspiracies. Golly, kind of hard to get my head wrapped around the idea that now that Do Nothing McConnell is gone something positive might be accomplished. Just think!
Mr. Harkness, This is the morning of the 7th of January. I am still mentally traumatized by what happened yesterday at the Capital. Trump is responsible for this. He is a bellowing, enraged, out of control animal and a very dangerous one at that. This is what you support. Shame.
When our guns are confiscated and we live in a Communist country, maybe you will rethink your Democratic nonsense.
Yes, prepare your family that storm troopers will put a siege on your house. Your family will be threatened, your toy poodle shot or just stepped on, your cat chased under the bed and with guns drawn troopers will be screaming come out with your paws up. After all hiding under the bed could be considered seditious. Your guns confiscated even though you have appropriate permits. Then you will be dragged out in chains in front of your snickering Biden supporting neighbors. Scene fading, music playing.
Perfect....LOL
That sounds about right, Blackhorsegirl.
Blackhorsegirl - We see no humor in your comments. Think again.......Blondie may not be entirely wrong!!!
Thanks! It was fun. The only real truth here is that the cat will stay safely under the bed and no law enforcement officer will risk their lives going under to pull it out. 😂
blondie is almost always entirely WRONG!
Blah, blah. Now with the election over and certified everywhere on earth possible and in every galaxy far far away, you need other conspiracies and lies to get you frothing at the mouth. Suggestion: Grab your guns and hide under the bed with the cat 🐈. Those storm troopers are coming for you!
Amen!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.