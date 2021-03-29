I was encouraged in reading your March 25 AP article stating the American Petroleum Institute's new-found support for a federal price on carbon. The API has come a long way since back in 1989, when it led a national campaign to deny climate change as a threat to the nation and the world.
There's a Winchester link to this story. The local chapter of a group called Citizens Climate Lobby favors putting a price on the carbon content of fuels, with the funds thus generated going to Americans in the form of a monthly dividend check, which would offset the increased cost to the ratepayers, from the initial higher cost of alternative fuels. It's an approach strongly favored by economists of both political parties, and it had 82 co-sponsors in the last Congress and is expected to be shortly reintroduced in the current Congress.
This legislation deserves our support and that of our our area senators and representatives. With April — Earth Month — just around the corner, now is an excellent time to let your legislators know you support this approach.
