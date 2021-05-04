I recently posted some comments on Dave Stegmaier’s Facebook campaign page. It was respectfully written, and I expected that same respect in return. Instead, my questions were left unanswered and then deleted. I was then blocked from commenting altogether. In fact, he also deleted comments made by others questioning his posts. Why?
My comments were related to the details involving the radio system and the county’s RFP (request for proposals). Did we select a system that is out of scope from what we requested? I also commented on Mr. Stegmaier’s post regarding how he voted April 14th and shared a link for others to check for themselves. If his post was honest, why did he delete the link I provided that would prove it?
I am a Frederick County native. I attended Bass-Hoover, Aylor and graduated from James Wood. As a lifelong resident, Mr. Stegmaier’s treatment of my comments and those of the others he deleted did not sit well with me. We have a right to be heard and acknowledged.
Mr. Stegmaier accused his opponent, Josh Ludwig, of playing politics in one of his posts. Who’s really playing political games?
We need a representative who cares enough about our concerns to offer an answer, not silence and ignore us. Someone who will keep their promises made while running and vote accordingly. Dave is not doing that, and we need someone who will. I believe Josh Ludwig is that person. The clear choice for a true conservative voice.
