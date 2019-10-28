While researching the legislative records of the candidates running for the House of Delegates to represent Clarke and Frederick counties, I am taken aback by some of the extreme positions held by Del. Wendy Gooditis who represents residents in the White Post and Millwood precincts of Clarke County and the Shawnee District of Frederick County. Last spring, this newspaper wrote of her patronage of the late-term abortion bill that Gov. Northam explained would even allow for a mother to make a “decision” about her baby after it is born.
But, there are a number of other Gooditis radical bills that have not made their way to the pages of this newspaper. Here’s another one: HJ 598, a proposed amendment to the Virginia Constitution patroned by Del. Gooditis this year that proposes to remove from the Virginia Constitution the current language disallowing convicted violent crime felons incarcerated in our state prison system and individuals adjudicated mentally incompetent from voting.
To put her idea in perspective, Del. Gooditis wants convicted murderers and rapists doing hard time in the Virginia prison system or criminally insane committed individuals to be able to vote in the Commonwealth Attorney and Sheriff elections in their home counties where they committed their crimes.
I cannot understand how this is even possibly a good idea for Clarke and Frederick counties.
Republicans/conservatives spend far too much time getting wrapped up in who they think shouldn't be allowed to vote, and the rest of us see the reality behind why that is.
Why shouldn't people incarcerated maintain their right to have a say in who represents them? And, as usual, the most extreme examples are used to justify opposing this bill, when in reality it would benefit the thousands of non-violent felons whose lives have been destroyed by the misguided and criminal war on drugs.
More should vote their beliefs, not just for a Party.
Great post, Rives. Common sense and clear-thinking are a no-go on the Democratic ticket these days. The really sad thing is that they are giving many of their constituents exactly the things on their wish list. Sadly, their rational team players who might disagree with these extreme thoughts will still pull their lever. Woe be unto us all.
