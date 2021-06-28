I’m a writer and know that when you write something controversial there will be blowback. But I was shocked by the vitriol expressed in [Saturday's] Star toward me by Adrian O’Connor.
I’ve written many editorials over the years, but I have never once personally attacked someone. I keep my letters on topic and on point. Adrian and I can disagree about this topic, but his letter was dripping with contempt toward me. It should not have been published.
I’m asking for an apology from Adrian and the Winchester Star. Attacking the writer as opposed to the issue does not reflect journalist integrity, it’s simply a low blow. I expect better from The Star. I’ve not agreed with Adrian over the years with his columns but I’ve always respected him. That has changed with [Saturday's] letter.
(1) comment
Why isn’t the author’s name included in this Letter? It should be. Suggestion and request to the STAR: WHen a letter refers to a previous letter or article in the STAR, please include a link to that letter or article as an aid in finding it so we can go back and read them. In this case there are two previous letters in question. Finding them to read should easy, but it is not.
