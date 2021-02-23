This past Sunday, my wife and I drove down to Washington, D.C., as it has been months since we were last down there. What we saw broke our hearts. The White House was completely fenced off from the public as was the Old and New Executive Office buildings and you could no longer enter Lafayette Park. Traveling down toward the Capitol was even more terrible. High double fencing, topped with razor wire surrounded the entire complex, including the Senate and House office buildings, the roads in front of the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress.
I served my country in uniform for over forty years in an effort to ensure its liberty and yet Washington, D.C., looked like an armed camp. Believe me, I hated the events that took place on January 6th as much as the vast majority of the public on both sides of the political spectrum. But I feel that the word is out, loud and clear that this should never have happened and those that took part are presently being hunted. It is dubious in my mind that there are "insurrectionist" waiting around in the bushes to attack again. It is TIME to take down the fences, the double walls, the razor wire, the military truck barriers, the guards, the rifles, etc. and return to a normal living. It is time to return THEIR Capitol to the people of the United States and return the National Guard to their homes. Let's stop being paranoid.
(4) comments
Col Stanton, you knew the fences and soldiers were there, why did you feel the need to sightsee? Remember, domestic terrorists are throwing around March 4th because that use to be Inauguration Day. Being cowards, I doubt they take on real soldiers.
Nevertheless, they are out there and they’re vicious, focused, and loud and Trump continues to throw gasoline on the fire. As long as local Republican officials, as well as those at the state and national level keep shrieking stolen election lies and conspiracies, Trump’s base of simple minded voters will continue to believe.
With over 500,000 dead, a sinking economy, people without work, food, and risk of losing shelter, you’d think 🤔 there would be enough to occupy people. Oh, you Trump Cult of Lies and Conspiracies members out there, when you receive President Biden’s stimulus check be sure to return it to the treasury. You wouldn’t want to be tainted by an illegitimate government.
The fence went up to prevent another coup by the right wing racists tRumpsters and there are still many of them out there in the gutters.
I too hope the fencing can come down. I wish we could put a fence around the bad, dangerous, and false ideas and beliefs that made the fence necessary. How do we protect ourselves from q-anon? From the false stop-the-steal claims and the trumpeters who believed his lies and followed his directions to stop the democratic process? Please, where is THAT fence? Where is THAT wall?
Thank you for your letter and concern, Col. Stanton. Being from Berryville, you appear to be geographically close by to Mr. Caldwell, the insurrectionist, who hosted a meeting recently in his home that we all want to know more about. I understand that you are concerned about the fencing at the Capitol, but before that comes down, can you please ask around town and find out what you can about who was at that meeting, and what exactly was discussed??? The FBI and other law enforcement are all over it, including the soon-to-be commission that will deep-dive into the details, but the suspense is killing us all. Just a hint, please. Was LaRock there? Anyone else from the Clarke county or Frederick county Republican party??? We are just BESIDE ourselves waiting to find out....
